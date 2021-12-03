Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,926. Perrigo has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307,689 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.