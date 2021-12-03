Pflug Koory LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $204.45 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $242.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $194.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.