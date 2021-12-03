PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of GHY stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $16.10.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
