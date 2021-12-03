PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GHY stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

