Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.980-$6.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.84-5.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 176,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

