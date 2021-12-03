PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

