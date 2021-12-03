PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years.
Shares of PZC stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.