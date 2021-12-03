PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PFL stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

