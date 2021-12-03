PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 31.1% in November

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 51,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 629,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 115,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

