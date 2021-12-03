Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 6,725 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

