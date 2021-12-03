Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.06% of Tutor Perini worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 23.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 273,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 61.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPC stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $650.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.36. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,700. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

