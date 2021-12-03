Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 260 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $535.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.82 and a twelve month high of $559.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.91 and a 200 day moving average of $435.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

