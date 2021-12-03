Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 29,845 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of ImmunoGen worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after buying an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.16 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

