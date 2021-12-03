Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,764 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $353,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 63,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

