Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 520 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PZZA opened at $125.07 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. TheStreet cut Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

