Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 64 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.82. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $234.61 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.