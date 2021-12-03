Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.250-$5.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.17. 864,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

