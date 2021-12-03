Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Up 44.2% in November

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,630. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
