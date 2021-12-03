Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

