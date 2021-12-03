PKG Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $3,706.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $264,944.79 and approximately $3,706.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00072091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00092054 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.20 or 0.07756611 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.23 or 1.00542137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002852 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

Buying and Selling PKG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.