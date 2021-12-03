Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) PT Raised to $8.00 at Truist Securities

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

PLYA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,125. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 344,251 shares of company stock worth $2,576,538 and have sold 8,475,645 shares worth $68,796,709. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

