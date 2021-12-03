PlayGame (PXG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,674.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $328,293.46 and $14,674.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00043451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.98 or 0.00238972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.