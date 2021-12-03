Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFC) Shares Down 0.5%

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFC)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35). 14,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £315.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.50.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFC)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

