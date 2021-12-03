Polkadot (DOT) Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.13 or 0.00061243 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $31.73 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.31 or 0.07779573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00088155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,489.42 or 1.00052439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020693 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.