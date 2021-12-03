PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in November

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 2,909,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,401.5 days.

PostNL stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. PostNL has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

