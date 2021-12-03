Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APTS. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

