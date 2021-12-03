Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

KOS stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

