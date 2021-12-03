Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NN were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.11. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $136,475. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

