Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $323,000 Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

SPWH stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

