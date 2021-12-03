Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 68.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 92.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 429,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.23 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $904.18 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.78.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

