Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Franchise Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $52.17.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.