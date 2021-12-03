Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,061,076 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,061,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.