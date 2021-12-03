Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 9,198 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth $207,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,246. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

