Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 18,849 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $310,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 173.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 118.0% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of VLO opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

