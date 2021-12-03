Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,982 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.