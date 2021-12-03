Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $215.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.37. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

