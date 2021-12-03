Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.61. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $69,408,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock worth $126,183,893.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.