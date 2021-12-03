Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PRISY) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Promotora de Informaciones SA engages in the media, entertainment and information services business. It operates through the following segments: Education, Radio, Press and Others. The Education segment offers educational books, and services and materials related to the education systems. The Radio segment deals with broadcasting of advertising, the organization and management of events, as well as the provision of other supplementary services.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora de Informaciones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.