ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.10

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 8063241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 165,112 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 759,195 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 305.2% during the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

