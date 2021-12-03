Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

PLSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

