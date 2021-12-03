PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $52.49 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.