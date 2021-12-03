Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUMSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Puma alerts:

OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. 21,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.