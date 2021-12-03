Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Shares Down 18.3%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)’s share price traded down 18.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 1,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 10,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

