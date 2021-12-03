PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:FRWAU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,253. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRWAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,436,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,468,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

