Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Issued By B. Riley

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redbox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Redbox stock opened at 10.41 on Wednesday. Redbox has a fifty-two week low of 9.12 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22.

About Redbox

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

