Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research firms recently commented on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

NYSE:QTWO traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. 614,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,579. Q2 has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,758 shares of company stock worth $18,995,537. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 208.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after buying an additional 1,653,916 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 47.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 33.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,172,000 after buying an additional 202,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

