Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lowered by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.78 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

