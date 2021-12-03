Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised by Analyst

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

