Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the October 31st total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QK opened at $0.43 on Friday. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Q&K International Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Q&K International Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

