Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Acquires $9,881,422.98 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

Shares of XM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

