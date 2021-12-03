Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.