Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Down 3.5%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 1,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 956,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

